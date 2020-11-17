Sports News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

XI Wonders midfielder upbeat about team’s GPL chances

Techiman Eleven Wonders

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim, is confident the performance against Asante Kotoko on match day one will be replicated throughout the season.



“We have prepared very well for the entire season; the preparation is not against one team.”



Ibrahim, who was the Man-of-the-Match for their 1-1 draw away game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, said “they have an all round tactically disciplined team that plays 90 minutes of total football.”



Speaking at the post match press conference, he noted, that they did not prepare for Kotoko alone; adding that, “we prepared for the league and what was seen of us on Sunday against Kotoko was just a tip of the iceberg.”



He said the failure to have a good pre-season in the previous league affected the team but what the team has done this season will put them in a better shape to contest for honours.



“Our coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu came a week to the start of last season and that played a huge role in our performance in the truncated season. However, this season we have enjoyed a very fantastic pre season with him and I can tell you we are even ready for the title.”



The winger stated that the Wonders team was ready to churn-out even better performances week in week out, urging their opponents to be on guard.



He applauded his coach Osei-Fosu for the faith in the team and the decision to stay to help them realise their full potential.



“If you play a single position then you would find it difficult to be in this team; he has no place for lazy players.



“I am a winger and today I played a different role in the middle, in fact when the coach told me to play that role I was not happy but winning the NASCO Man of the Match award tells me that I did something great today and for this I am thankful to God for the strength to do it and my coach for seeing what I did not see in me.”



Eleven Wonders would next come up against Ebusua Dwarfs at home after drawing 1-1.

