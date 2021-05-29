Write your names in Hearts of Oak’s history — Dan Quaye to Hearts players

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak star Daniel Quaye believes the club are on the right track in their bid to break the 11-year league title drought.



Hearts of Oak are tied with bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko at the summit of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League standings after matchday 26.



The Phobians are gunning to finish the season as champions which will bring an end to a 11-year trophy drought.



According to Quaye, his ex-employers have exhibited enough quality to conclude the season with a flourish.



“This is the time to break the jinx. The current players are capable of doing that because they have the quality and experience to excel,” the former Ghana defender stated.



“Looking at their performance, the players seem determined to leave a good legacy at the club and they can only do that by winning the league title.”



“They have to try their best so that they shall be remembered for ending this long trophy drought.”



Quaye won a total of eleven (11) major trophies including six (6) league titles with the Rainbow in two separate stints.



Hearts of Oak will aim to maintain their top spot when they host Berekum Chelsea in week 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



