World wrestling star Kofi Kingston receives rousing welcome in Kumasi

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Renowned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Kofi Kingston, has received a warm welcome from hundreds of people after arriving in Ghana for the second time



The US-based Ghanaian professional Wrestler received a red carpet welcome after visiting Ghana’s oldest Private Radio station, OTEC 102.9 Mghz in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi during his visit to Ghana.



Kofi Kingston during the visit to OTEC 102.9 Mghz on Thursday, October 13, 2023, toured all departments of the station after a one on one interview on one of the station’s flagship programs “Dwabrem”.



Purpose of Visiting Ghana



Speaking to Osei Akoto Kanu, interim host of the Dwabrem show, Kofi Kingston revealed that he visited Ghana for a humanitarian project.



He noted that, he was in Ghana to commission an ultramodern Library and ICT center which he constructed for students in his hometown, Atwima Takyiman and adjoining communities in the Kwadaso Municipality.



He revealed that, construction of the Library and ICT center was done through his foundation, Click for Quality Education Foundation which is chaired by his mother Dr Elizabeth Sarkodie Mensah.



Kofi Kingston explained that, the brain behind this state of the art facility was to help Ghanaian students get access to quality network and affordable education.



A visit to his Hometown



The Professional Wrestler as part of his visit to Ghana payed a courtesy on chiefs and residents of his hometown, Atwima Takyiman.



Hundreds of Ghanaians were seen lining on the streets to catch a glimpse of the popular wrestler on his vist to his hometown.



In his address to the chiefs of Atwima Takyiman, Kofi Kingston and expressed his excitement about the warm reception he receives anytime he visits Ghana.



He pledged his continuous support to his community and Ghana as a whole by providing infrastructural projects in the country.



For his part, the Chief for Atwima Takyiman, Nana Afriyie Takyi III commended Kofi Kingston for putting Ghana on the world map



He expressed his gratitude to the wrestler and his mother for making the community proud.