World Cup selection can't be based on senior player tag - Joe Carr replies Andre Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Joseph Carr, has shut down claims by Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew that the senior players in the team will earn an automatic slot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.



Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew, in September 2022, urged the junior players to fight for a place in the 26-man squad while he claimed that senior players like himself may have already secured their place in the team.



The comments from Andre Ayew attracted a lot of backlash from Ghanaians and Joseph Carr has joined the conversation as he called on Otto Addo to select his World Cup squad purely based on performance.



“The coach should not hesitate to bench senior players if they do not live up to his expectations. This is the only way to get the players to give their best during the competition.



“Instead of relying on senior players who may be out of form in such a high-class competition, selection should be based purely on current performance to enable Ghana to excel in such an elite tournament."



“As many new players as possible who are in good form and have the competitive edge should be offered opportunity, and with such a positive approach, our team will not be found wanting,” he told Graphic Sports.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



