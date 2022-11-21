World Cup in Qatar: England, Senegal, Wales aim for first wins

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

The opening game of the 2022 World Cup had it all; drama, goals and a shock for the hosts. Ecuador got the job done at the Al-Bayt stadium.



The action continues on Monday as three tough matches are set to be played. England, Senegal and Wales are all hoping to grab first victories.

Here's a quick preview of the three games being played today.



ENGLAND V IRAN



England are hoping to get their World Cup campaign off to a great start as they take on Iran on Monday.



The Three Lions have struggled recently to make an impact, failing to win any of their last five matches (3D 2L)



Iran on the other hand have won two of their last five (2W 1D 2L) and look like a team that can pose a problem to Gareth Southgate's side.

England have 1.40 odds to win whilst Iran have 9.80 currently.



SENEGAL V NETHERLANDS



Senegal will aim to put the painful loss of Sadio Mane behind them as they prepare for a battle against Netherlands.



Netherlands on the other hand will hope that Virgil Van Dijk will lead the team to glory.

The two teams will be facing each other for the very first time in history. A win for either side will be great for the bragging rights.



Netherlands are favorites to win the game with their odds priced at 1.72 whilst that of Senegal stands at 5.60 currently.



USA V WALES



Wales will be hoping to mark their long awaited return to the global stage with a positive result on Monday.

USA on the other hand will bank their hopes on their array of young talent to please the fans in Qatar.



Christian Pulisic and co will come into the game with confidence as they are yet to lose a game to the Dragons in two meetings (1W 1D).



USA have 2.60 odds whilst Wales have 3.10 odds currently.



