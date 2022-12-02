World Cup: Overview of all the groups in the last round

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Croatia, Morocco, Japan, and Spain all qualified for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday. Furthermore, 14 of the 32 teams in Qatar have already earned their place in the knockout phase of the competition: France, the current world champion, Brazil, Portugal, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, Spain, the Netherlands, the United States, England, Senegal, Australia, Argentina, and Poland.



Footballghana.com provides a summary of the World Cup's eight groups, as well as what each team needs to keep dreaming of the trophy.



GROUP ANetherlands and Senegal through



Netherlands,Senegal 6 points, Ecuador 6 points,Qatar 4 points, 0 points



GROUP BEngland and USA through



England, 7 pointsUnited States, 5 pointsIran, 3 pointsWales, 1 point



GROUP CPoland-Argentina through



Argentina, 6 pointsPoland, 4 pointsMexico, 4 pointsSaudi Arabia, 3 points



GROUP DFrance and Australia through



France, 6 pointsAustralia, 6 pointsTunisia, 4 pointsDenmark, 1 point



GROUP E:Japan and Spain through



Japan, 6 pointsSpain, 4 pointsGermany, 4 pointsCosta Rica, 3 points



GROUP F:Morocco and Croatia through



Morocco, 7 pointsCroatia, 5 pointsBelgium, 4 pointsCanada, 0 points



GROUP GCameroon-Brazil, Friday at 7 pmSerbia-Switzerland, Friday at 7 pm



Brazil (6 points):



Already qualified and will only lose first place if defeated by Cameroon in the last round, Switzerland beat Serbia and with an advantage in goal difference.Switzerland (3 points):



Switzerland: victory guarantees qualification for the round of 16.



A draw could also suffice if Cameroon doesn't beat Brazil.



In the event of a tie against Serbia and Cameroon win against Brazil, qualification is decided with the Cameroonians on goal difference.



Cameroon (1 point):



It has to win and hope that Switzerland doesn't win.



If they win and Switzerland draw, the qualification is decided with the Swiss on goal difference.



If they win and Serbia beat Switzerland, the qualification is decided with the Serbs on goal difference.



Serbia (1 point):



They have to win and hope that Cameroon doesn't beat Brazil.



Group HPortugal-South Korea, Friday at 3 pmUruguay-Ghana, Friday at 3 pm



Portugal (6 points):



Already qualified. It could lose first place if it is beaten by Korea and Ghana beats Uruguay. There, the goal difference (or another criterion, if necessary) will decide who gets the advantage, if the Portuguese or the Ghanaians.Ghana (3 points):



Victory guarantees qualification.A tie can also pass if South Korea does not beat Portugal.If they draw against Uruguay and Korea wins, the qualification is decided with the Koreans in the tiebreaker criteria.Uruguay (1 point):



They need to win and hope Korea doesn't beat Portugal.If they win against Ghana and Korea beat Portugal, the qualification is decided on the goal difference with the Koreans.South Korea (1 point):



They have to beat Portugal and hope that Ghana doesn't beat Uruguay.If the Portuguese team beats and Ghana draws, the goal difference, or another criterion if necessary, will decide the qualification.If Uruguay wins and also defeats Ghana, the tie-breakers will come back into the equation.