World Cup : Agyemang Badu vows to shave his hair on TV if Ghana get eliminated at the group stage

Sports News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has vowed to shave his hair on live TV if the Black Stars fail to progress from Group H.



Ghana have been drawn into a tough Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Badu, who was a member of Ghana's squad at the 2014 World Cup, remains optimistic about the Black Stars' chances despite heading to the tournament as the lowest-ranked nation.



“Gradually we are doing well with set pieces. We are not up there yet. Now that we have a good bench. I’m not too sure that this team will go down if they cannot qualify from the group. If it doesn’t happen I will shave all my hair.”



“I can bet everything this team will qualify from the group. If Ghana doesn’t qualify from the group stage, I will shave it here. I am so optimistic about this team,” he added.



The Black Stars will start their World Cup on November 24 with a game against Portugal.



