World Cup 2022: What result does Ghana need to qualify for last 16?

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana will take on Uruguay in their final group game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Al Janoub Stadium.



The two sides are in search of a ticket to the knockout stage with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round of the tournament while the Uruguayans desperately need a win against Ghana to progress to the next round.



The game will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final incident which saw Luis Suarez save his side with the handball incident as Ghana eventually bowed out of the tournament on penalty shootouts.



Below is how Ghana can qualify for the round of 16?



Ghana will be guaranteed to finish in the top two if they beat Uruguay.



If Ghana draw and South Korea draw/lose, Ghana qualify in second.



If Ghana draw and South Korea win against Portugal by one goal, second place will be decided on goals scored.



If group goals scored are identical (e.g. if 0-0 and 3-2), Ghana finish second on head-to-head.



If South Korea win by two or more goals, South Korea finish second on goal difference and Ghana are third.



Ghana cannot qualify with a defeat.