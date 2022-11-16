World Cup 2022: We need to exploit our opponents’ weaknesses - Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Otto Addo, head coach of the Black Stars, has said that his squad will exploit his opponents' weaknesses in the 2022 World Cup group stage in Qatar.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world. Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November at the Stadium 974, South Korea on 28th November at the Education City Stadium, and play their final group game against Uruguay on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Speaking after the official announcement of Ghana's final squad Otto Addo said:



“It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team. We need to play intelligent football, exploit our opponents’ weaknesses and bring our own strengths to the fore,”



According to reports, Ghana will train at the famous Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar.



The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Switzerland in an international friendly on November 17th in UAE.



Below is Ghana's full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders: André Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh



Forwards Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana



