World Cup 2022: Uruguay looks to exploit weaknesses in Ghana’s defense in final Group H game

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana will clash with Uruguay in a do-or-die affair on Friday, December 2, in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ahead of the encounter, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has stressed that his team is in to beat Ghana to secure the maximum three points.



According to him, they are aware Ghana has a leaking defense and they will explore it to earn victory.



“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is ‘do and die’. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy.



“We have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again. We have watched their video clips and they have porous defense, We will utilize on that to beat them,” Luis Suarez told the press ahead of the Ghana game.



Nicknamed the Black Stars, the Ghana national team has been poor defensively. From the two matches played so far, Ghana has conceded five goals.



While the Black Stars have also scored five goals, it will be crucial for the team to avoid leaking goals if they want to secure the much-needed win to advance to the Round 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



