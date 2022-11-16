World Cup 2022: The game against Portugal is difficult but possible - Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has admitted that Ghana's game against Portugal will be tough. However, he indicated that it is possible to get a positive outcome.



Otto Addo sitting alongside Ghana Football Association officials officially announced Ghana's final squad for the tournament today.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world. Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori, and Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu are all out of the squad due to injuries.



Meanwhile, Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil have been left out for various reasons.



Addressing journalists after announcing his squad for the World Cup, Addo said: "Like I said before we have to take it step by step this match could be very crucial so we do our best to win against Portugal,"



"It will be very difficult but possible and I am confident with the squad and then from this we continue but we have to take it step by step,"



"If you survive the group stage at the end it depends on who we get also sometimes it is inches ball goes post inside post out these things we can't control. We try to prepare the players as much as possible and then we can have a successful World Cup,"



Below is Ghana's full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders: André Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh



Forwards Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana