World Cup 2022: South Korea tipped to beat Ghana 1-0 on Monday

Sports News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

South Korea has been tipped to beat Ghana 1-0 on Monday in their second group game at the 2022 World Cup. The game against the Black Stars of Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium at 13:00 GMT.



The Mundial which began on Sunday 20th November saw South Korea take on Uruguay at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. The game ended goalless.



BBC pundit Chris Sutton who has been described as the human Octopus for getting his predictions right stated that South Korea will beat Ghana 1-0. He predicted Japan's 2-1 win against Germany. Sutton also added that South Korea's goalless draw wasn't a dull game but the Koreans didn't take the chances they created.



According to Sutton: "Korea scored a scoreless draw with Uruguay, but the flow was not dull. Chance couldn't be saved. South Korea will feel that it will be possible to pass the farewell league by catching Ghana in a tight-hearted Joe.”



Chris Sutton also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty against Ghana. He slammed the former Manchester United player for diving.



“ Cristiano Ronaldo threw himself on the ground and the referee would continue to believe this, but if he would not, he would be determined to win by a penalty kick, but he would not."