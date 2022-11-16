World Cup 2022: Some players will think about revenge against Uruguay - Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Otto Addo has suggested that when Ghana meets Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, some of the team's players as well as Africans may be thinking about a Black Stars revenge.



During the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Black Stars were eliminated on penalties by Uruguay when Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in extra time after Luis Suarez was sent off for handball.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world. Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November at the Stadium 974, South Korea on 28th November at the Education City Stadium, and play their final group game against Uruguay on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Speaking to FIFA coach Otto Addo said:



“I’m sure that’ll be in the back of the minds of some players because it was a decisive game, not just for Ghana but for Africa as a whole,”



“If Ghana had won they would have made history as the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final. “It was very painful but now a new generation of players is out on the pitch. We need to take it one game at a time in Qatar,”



Below is Ghana's full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders: André Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh



Forwards Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana