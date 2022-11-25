World Cup 2022: Salis Abdul Samed reacts to Black Stars defeat against Portugal  

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has reacted to the Black Stars defeat to Portugal in the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.



Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.



Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the RC Lens marksman expressed the Black Stars remained united during their clash with Portugal despite defeat.



“We remained United” he tweeted.





The 2016 European Champions currently sit top of Group H with three points. Meanwhile, the defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday. The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.