World Cup 2022: Salis Abdul Samed reacts to Black Stars defeat against Portugal  

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has reacted to the Black Stars defeat to Portugal in the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.
Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.
In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the RC Lens marksman expressed the Black Stars remained united during their clash with Portugal despite defeat.
“We remained United” he tweeted.
https://twitter.com/AbdulSamedSali/status/1595854926823190528