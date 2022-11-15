World Cup 2022: Profile of Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Salisu, a midfielder for Southampton has been included in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world.



Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



Salisu began his career in his hometown youth team, Kumasi Barcelona Babies, before joining West African Football Academy in 2013.



Salisu joined Real Valladolid's youth setup in October 2017.



On 28 January 2018, Salisu made his senior debut with the reserves, starting in a 4-2 Segunda Division B home loss against Coruxo. On April 29, he scored his first senior goal, equalizing in the 82nd minute of a 2-2 away draw against Racing Ferrol.



Salisu was promoted to the senior Valladolid squad on July 16, 2018. On 9 January 2019, he made his professional debut, starting in a 1-0 away loss to Getafe in the Copa del Rey that season.



On August 18, he made his La Liga debut, starting in a 2-1 away win over Real Betis. On October 26, 2019, he scored his first professional goal, the second goal in a 2-0 home win over Eibar.



Salisu signed for Premier League team Southampton for a cost of £10.9 million on August 12, 2020.



The 23-year-old is 191cm tall and prefers to play with his left foot.



Salisu made his Southampton debut six months after joining for the club, on 11 February 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and maintaining a clean sheet in a 2-0 FA Cup away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Salisu made his Ghana debut on September 23, 2022, as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 friendly loss to Brazil. His current market value according to transfermarkt is 18 million euros.



This season Mohammed Salisu has played 14 games and assisted one goal in the Premier League.