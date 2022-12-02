World Cup 2022: Pressure on Uruguay coach Diego Alonso ahead of crucial game against Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

footballghana.com

Uruguay national team head coach, Diego Alonso could lose his job on Friday, December 2, if the national team loses to Ghana.



The coach took Uruguay to the world cup with high hopes of doing well after assembling a good squad and starting preparations very early.



Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan for him. Uruguay are winless in the first two matches of Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The national team now needs to beat Ghana and hope South Korea are unable to beat Portugal to stand any chance of advancing to the Round of 16.



According to sources in Uruguay, Coach Diego Alonso will lose his job if the national team crashes out of the tournament at the group stage.



Ahead of the encounter, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has stressed that his team is in to beat Ghana to secure the maximum three points.



According to him, they are aware Ghana has a leaking defense and they will explore it to earn victory.



“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is ‘do and die’. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy.



“We have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again. We have watched their video clips and they have porous defense, We will utilize on that to beat them,” Luis Suarez told the press ahead of the Ghana game.



Nicknamed the Black Stars, the Ghana national team has been poor defensively. From the two matches played so far, Ghana have conceded five goals.



While the Black Stars have also scored five goals, it will be crucial for the team to avoid leaking goals if they want to secure the much-needed win to advance to the Round 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



