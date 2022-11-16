World Cup 2022: Pork, porn and sex toys could land Ghanaian fans in prison in Qatar

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian fans traveling to watch the 2022 World Cup have been warned not to bring several items that are reportedly banned in Qatar.



Those caught with any one of those items could face prison time, according to an official memo.



“Importing drugs, alcohol, pornography, pork products, and religious books and material into Qatar is illegal,” reads the UK Foreign Travel Advice government website.



Beer, it is noted, will be served at designated locations, including inside stadiums during games, but prohibited elsewhere.



“Swearing and making rude gestures are considered obscene acts and offenders can be jailed and/or deported,” the site continues. “Take particular care when dealing with the police and other officials.”



The portal goes on to list several cautions for visitors, such as refraining from public displays of intimacy, and it offers advice on how to dress according to the Islamic code.



“You should dress modestly when in public, including while driving. Women must cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts,” instructs the website.



“Both men and women are advised not to wear shorts or sleeveless tops when going to government buildings, health-care facilities or malls.”



The list of banned items makes headlines as controversy continues to swirl around the decision to make Qatar the host country of the World Cup.



The tournament, which historically takes place every four years between May, June, and July, had to be shifted to November 2022 due to Qatar’s hot climate.



The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.



Meanwhile, Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.