World Cup 2022: Players, technical team and other officials sign code of conduct

Sports News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A Code of Conduct has been signed ahead of the world championship by Black Stars players, the technical team, management, and other members of the Ghanaian delegation who are now in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.



The team is supposed to protect the reputation of the Black Stars, GFA, and Ghana by acting rationally, being courteous, and being honest.



Ghana landed in Qatar yesterday after beating Switzerland 2-0 in an international friendly in the United Arab Emirates. The supporters in Qatar gave the players a rousing welcome. Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku later spoke to the supporters and thanked them for the wonderful welcome.



The players wore traditional smocks and hats to Qatar which drew positive reactions from Ghanaians and other foreign nationals.



The Code of Conduct defines the norms, regulations, obligations, and responsibilities, or correct practices of an individual team member as well as the collective behavior of the team.



The GFA encourages the players and all other national team members to adhere to these values during their time with the national team, particularly when in Doha, Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, which begins on Sunday, November 20, 2022.



The group signed the Code of Conduct upon their arrival at the team's training camp in Abu Dhabi.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November at the Stadium 974, South Korea on 28th November at the Education City Stadium, and play their final group game against Uruguay on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium.