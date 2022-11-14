World Cup 2022: Otto Addo to announce final Black Stars 26-man squad today

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Otto Addo will today, Monday, November 14 announce Black Stars' final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



A 55-man provisional squad was released by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] last week and as a requirement by Fifa, the squad will be trimmed down to 26.



Addo is expected to name a strong squad for the tournament. However, he has been dealt a big blow with some senior players picking late injuries.



Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and Baba Iddrisu are expected to miss out due to injuries.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has been handed a late call-up.



Otto Addo, together with his technical team will announce the squad at 11:00 AM at the Multichoice Office in Accra.



Ghana, who have been housed in Group H and are making their fourth appearance will open camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Doha for the tournament on November 19.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.