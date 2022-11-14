World Cup 2022: Otto Addo hot as he monitors all Black Stars players this weekend amid injury concerns

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is sweating to announce his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup next week.



The gaffer per sources finalised his squad for the upcoming tournament on Friday after pruning his provisional squad of 55 players submitted to FIFA.



While he monitors the performances of all Ghana players this weekend at their various clubs, Coach Otto Addo has become hot.



This is due to the many injuries being sustained by a number of players.



Especially in the goalkeeping department, both Richard Ofori and Joseph Wollacitt have picked up injuries and are now a major doubt for this year’s world cup.



Aware of the injuries, Coach Otto Addo is now set to make last-minute changes to his final selection for the world cup.



The coach will on Monday, November 14, officially announce his final 26-man squad for the mundial.



This year’s world cup is scheduled to kick off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20.



Ghana has been drawn in Group H for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will face the likes of Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.











