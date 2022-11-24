World Cup 2022: Nico Williams features for Spain in 7-0 mauling of Costa Rica

Sports News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spain-forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams was a second-half substitute for Spain on Wednesday evening when the former world champions thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in a one-sided affair.



The Athletic Bilbao forward only marked his debut for the Spanish senior national team in September when he turned down advances from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) seeking to convince him to play for the Black Stars.



Today, he climbed off the bench to feature for Spain in the opening Group E match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In a game against Costa Rica, Spain had too much quality and easily cruised past the opponent.



Goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Jordi Alba, and Ferran Torres in the first half handed the victors a big advantage at the end of the first half.



In the first ten minutes of the second half, Ferran Torres netted his second to complete a brace before goals from Gavi, Carlos Soler, and Alvaro Morata sealed the big 7-0 win for Spain.



This is the biggest win recorded at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Courtesy of the massive win, Spain are top of the Group E standings of the mundial.