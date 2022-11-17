World Cup 2022: My team still has a lot of work to do, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that his team is looking forward to the final international friendly match against Switzerland before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars will face off with their Swiss counterparts in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 17, in a final preparatory match before traveling to Qatar for the mundial.



Speaking after training today, Ghana coach Otto Addo said although his team is ready for the friendly match against Switzerland, there is still a lot of work to do.



“We still have a lot of work to do. Surely we analyze Switzerland so we have to adapt to their style because depending on their system there are different positions we need to take and different gaps we have to use.



“But we are prepared and it will be a very good preparation for the World Cup,” Coach Otto Addo said.



Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one of five African countries representing the continent.



The Black Stars will compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.



The other group opponent is South Korea from Asia.



While the 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday, November 20, Ghana’s Black Stars will play their first match on November 24.



Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.



