World Cup 2022: Marcel Desailly urges Ghana to seek revenge against Uruguay

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian-born former France international, Marcel Desailly, says it is a perfect time for the Black Stars to seek revenge against Uruguay.



The West African country will come up against the South American side in Group H in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will come up against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah in the final group game on December 2.



Luis Suarez became an enemy of Ghana and African football when he scooped out Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header from the goal line with his hands.



The former Barcelona forward's action denied Ghana an opportunity to make a historic semi-final berth in the 2010 World Cup hosted in South Africa.



After 12 years, Desailly who won the 1998 World Cup with France wants the Black Stars to make a statement by seeking revenge against the two-time world champions.



“It is the World Cup again and everyone will be happy to see Ghana make a significant impact at the tournament," he told Graphic Sports.



“One of the major talking points is the game with Uruguay and I think it is a perfect time for revenge for Ghana and Africa as a whole,” Desailly added.



Ghana will, however, open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.