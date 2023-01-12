World Cup 2022: Is it a crime if Black Stars management members got $100K ? - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah, has opined that it is not a crime if managers of the Black Stars of which he is a part of benefit from Ghana's World Cup windfall.



Asked if each member of the committee received an alleged $100,000 appearance fee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he said even if they received that, they earned it, refusing to categorically confirm or deny the claims.



There has been steam debate about whether management members should take an appearance at major tournaments.



According to Alhaji Grusah, the management members deserve to be paid because they risked their lives in boarding a flight from Ghana to Qatar.



“I want to ask if it's a crime for us (the management committee) to take that appearance fee of $100,000," he told Akoma FM.



“I risked my life to be on a flight from Ghana to Qatar. When we were being attacked in Nigeria, where were those people who are now making noise about the money we took?," he added.



“It's just some journalists who are only making noise about this, though I agree the money is huge, I think we deserved it,” Alhaji Grusah told Akoma FM in an interview.



He further highlighted the risks they took in joining the team in Qatar.



“A lot could have happened to us, we left our jobs to serve Ghana, if some of us were to stay back, we could have earned more than that from our various jobs, if it's a crime, Ghanaians should come for their money. We took the money because we deserved it."



The playing body received a $100,000 appearance fee for the tournament. Ghana exited the World Cup with one victory and two defeats, finishing last in Group H.







