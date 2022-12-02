World Cup 2022: Ghana well prepared ahead of Uruguay tie - Thomas Partey

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed his side's readiness ahead of their final group game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana and Uruguay face off at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday at 15:00 GMT.



The two sides are in search of a ticket to the knockout stage with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round of the tournament while the Uruguayans desperately need a win against Ghana to progress to the next round.



"We want to show we are capable of anything and this is a different game and we need to stick to our plan," Partey said.



"I was very young and playing colts in Ashiaman. It was a game of football and everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty, we were unlucky the ball didn’t go in.



"We know what we are going to do. We are going into this game, well prepared, we know what we have to do to be able to win, we have worked hard and stayed to the ground of our coach."



The game will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final incident which saw Luis Suarez save his side with the handball incident as Ghana eventually bowed out of the tournament on penalty shootouts.



Partey is expected to make his 45th appearance for Ghana against Uruguay.