World Cup 2022: Ghana finishes as the 24th best team

Sports News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have been ranked as the 24th-best team out of the 32 teams that participated in the 2022 World Cup.



Before the tournament, the four-time African champions were the least-ranked team.



Ghana however exited the tournament with three points and finished at the bottom of Group H.



The Black Stars opened their campaign with a defeat against Portugal before recording a 3-2 win against South Korea in their second group game.



Ahead of their final group game, the team needed just a point to book a place in the last 16 but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.



Despite the Black Stars’ early exit, they have been ranked as the 24th-best team.



Cameroon have been ranked the 19th team in the tournament, while Tunisia are also in the 21st position.



Morocco finished highest among the African teams at the World Cup after reaching the semi-finals and finishing fourth, while Senegal also reached the round of 16.



Argentina were crowned champions on Sunday with a 4-2 penalty win against France after a pulsating 3-3 draw in regulation and extra time.



See the rankings of the teams that exited at the group stages below:



Germany (17th)



Ecuador (18th)



Cameroon (19th)



Uruguay (20)



Tunisia (21st)



Mexico (22nd)



Belgium (23rd)



Ghana (24th)



Saudi Arabia (25th)



Iran (26th)



Costa Rica (27th)



Denmark (28th),



Serbia (29th)



Wales (30th)



Canada (31st)



Qatar (32nd)