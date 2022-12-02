World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku all geared up for Uruguay game on Friday

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has expressed his readiness for the clash against Uruguay.



The Black Stars will face off with their Uruguayan counter on Friday, December 2, in a final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ahead of the much-anticipated meeting, the Ghana national team led by head coach Otto Addo wrapped up preparations with the last training session on Thursday evening.



In a post on social media, Alexander Djiku has given the indication that the Black Stars squad is ready for the task at hand.



“A match like no other. A day like no other. For all of ????????????????????,” he posted on Thursday night.



