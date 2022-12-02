You are here: HomeSports2022 12 02Article 1673282

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku all geared up for Uruguay game on Friday

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has expressed his readiness for the clash against Uruguay.

The Black Stars will face off with their Uruguayan counter on Friday, December 2, in a final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the much-anticipated meeting, the Ghana national team led by head coach Otto Addo wrapped up preparations with the last training session on Thursday evening.

In a post on social media, Alexander Djiku has given the indication that the Black Stars squad is ready for the task at hand.

“A match like no other. A day like no other. For all of ????????????????????,” he posted on Thursday night.

