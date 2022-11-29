World Cup 2022: GFA says thank you to Black Stars supporters

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association has thanked Black Stars fans for their massive support during Ghana's second group game against South Korea. The supporters at the Education City Stadium and in Ghana stood solidly behind the players until victory was achieved.



The Black Stars returned to action on Monday afternoon in a second Group H match of the global showpiece being staged in Qatar.



Thanks to a collective top performance from the Black Stars, Ghana managed to secure an important 3-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Reacting to the victory in a post on social media, the Ghana Football Association thanked the fans saying the team truly felt their jama songs and powerful support.



“Once again thank you to the fans back home in Ghana From Cape Three Points to Hamale, We truly felt the LOVE,” a post by the Ghana Football Association said on Facebook.



After the win against South Korea today, Ghana is now second in the standings of Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars must now prepare for the final group game against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.



