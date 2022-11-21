World Cup 2022: England annihilate Iran in Group B opener

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Three Lions are off to a flying start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a thumping win over Iran.



England wallopped Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan in the Group B opener.



Bukayo Saka scored a brace as, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish scored a goal each, while Mehdi Taremi netted two consolation goals for Iran.



Dortmund midfielder Bellingham started the riot for England after connecting Luke Shaw's cross from the left in the 35th minute.



Five minutes later, Arsenal's Saka doubled the lead with a stunning strike from inside the box. Sterling made it three, connecting a sweet cross from Harry Kane to put the game beyond the Iranian before halftime.



In the second half, Saka scored his second on the hour mark with a brilliant curler extending the lead for dominant England.



Iran pulled one back through FC Porto striker Taremi in the 66th minute before Rahsford and Grealish came off the bench to get themselves on the scoresheet for England.



Terami grabbed his brace from the spot after VAR awarded Iran a late penalty, which was the last kick of the game.





Following the win, England go top of the Group B with 3 points.







EE/KPE