World Cup 2022: Daniel Agyei urges Danlad Ibrahim to prepare, be ready for Ghana chance at tournament

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U20 goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei has expressed confidence in the quality of Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.



Speaking on Original FM during the Super Sports Show, the experienced goalie urged the Black Stars goalkeeper to prepare and be ready for his chance in the Ghana national team.



“Danlad has what it takes to be at the Black stars. He has been superb currently going through the ranks of starlets to Galaxies it's not surprising that he has been given the opportunity to be named in the Black stars squad List



“Danlad has to be focused and ready for any opportunity given to him at the world cup and he will surely deliver,” Daniel Agyei said.



Danlad Ibrahim, 19, is currently with the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi where Ghana is holding a short pre-tournament camp.



The teenage goalkeeper is one of three goalkeepers Ghana is taking to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He must work to earn playing time at the upcoming tournament in Qatar.



