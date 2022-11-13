World Cup 2022: Captain Andre Ayew to arrive in Ghana camp first

Sports News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew is leading by example ahead of the World Cup as the Black Stars captain is set to be the first to arrive in Abu Dhabi for camping.



The Al Sadd forward has been informed that he’s first on the 26-man squad and will travel from Qatar to United Arab Emirates on Sunday evening.



Sources have told Ghanasoccernet Ayew will arrive in Abu Dhabi early even before coach Otto Addo makes the official announcement of the final list.



The 32-year-old has been training personally to stay in top shape after the Qatar league went on break for the World Cup.



He spent a couple of weeks in Ghana training with Hearts of Oak’s Jordan Amartey popularly known as Jordan Fitness who is highly rated in the West African country.



Ghana are heading into the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team among the 32 teams, and haven’t been backed by experts to advance from Group H which has Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



But Ayew has sounded positive in all his interviews. In a recent one, he said the Black Stars have the potential to cause a surprise.



“I believe in the players that we have, I believe in the squad we have, especially if everyone will be there and there are no injuries and we have a full squad. I think we can create surprises, but it's only on that grass that will speak. But we have to accept and respect the fact that we are not favourites,” Ayew said to Al Jazeera.



Ghana begin their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal. They will play South Korea next four days later and then conclude group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.