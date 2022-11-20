World Cup 2022: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe set to visit African countries participating in the tournament

Sports News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will visit African countries taking part in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



President Motsepe will begin his visit with Senegal, the reigning African champions, at 13h00 on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the team hotel.



At the Wyndham Grand West Bay Beach hotel in Doha, he will meet Tunisia at 14:30.



In the coming days, the CAF President will also visit Ghana, Cameroon, and Morocco at their team hotels.



All the countries representing Africa are in Qatar after completing their international friendly games. Senegal's skipper Sadio Mane has officially been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.



Africa will be attempting to secure the World Cup trophy for the first time.



Below are the full squads of the five countries:



Ghana:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders: André Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh



Forwards: Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana



Tunisia:



Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen



Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi



Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Eliyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane



Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, Issam Jebali, Seiffedine Jaziri, Anis Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti



Cameroon:



Goalkeepers: Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille), Devis Epassy (Abha), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)



Defenders: Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Thessaloniki), Christopher Wooh (Rennes), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese)



Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Gael Ondoua (Hannover), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja)



Forwards: Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Marou Souaibou (Coton Sport)



Senegal:



Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers)



Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig)



Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Mamadou Loum (Reading), Pape Gueye (Marseille)



Forwards: Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)



Morocco:



Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir (Al-Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad)



Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saiss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Yahia Attiat-Allah (Wydad), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)



Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Bilel El Khanouss (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad)



Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Amine Harit (Marseille), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Walid Cheddira (SSC Bari)