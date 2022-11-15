World Cup 2022: Black Stars holds first training session ahead of Switzerland clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Stars has held their first training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of their pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.



The West African powerhouse will engage the European country before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana who are returning to the global showpiece will be hoping to make an impact despite being paired in what seems to be a ‘Group of Death’.



The team pitched camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday, where 23 players reported to camp to begin preparation for the friendly and the World Cup tournament.



As of Tuesday, only Kamaldeen Sulemana, Joseph Aidoo, and Alexander Djiku are yet to report to camp in the Asian country.



They are expected to join their teammates on Tuesday night but even before they report in camp, the team has already held their first training session.



And the refreshing news is that, Daniel Kofi Kyereh who had missed a couple of games for Freiburg before the World Cup break was involved in group training.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.