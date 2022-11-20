World Cup 2022: Black Stars can surprise any team including Portugal - Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Maxwell Konadu, head coach of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities has stated that the Black Stars of Ghana have enough quality to beat anyone at the 2022 World Cup.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world. Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



The Black Stars of Ghana played their final international friendly game against Switzerland in the United Arab Emirates. Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo scored for Ghana.



The Ghana contingent landed in Qatar yesterday in grand style. The players wore traditional fugu and hats which delighted supporters back home and other foreign nationals.



Videos and pictures of the players in fugu have gone viral on social media.



“I’m very hopeful that the Blackstars can surprise any team including Portugal," he told Oyerepa Sports



"We must also be wary that our team is a new team as compared to Portugal who has been together for a longer period,"



"One thing our strikers need to avoid is not to personalize goal scoring just for personal glory or to announce their presence at the World. They must play as a team and with that they have the potential to blossom,”



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November at the Stadium 974, South Korea on 28th November at the Education City Stadium, and play their final group game against Uruguay on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium.