World Cup 2022: Black Stars can surprise any team including Portugal - Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu has stated that the Black Stars have enough quality to beat anyone at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022.



The Ghana contingent landed in Qatar yesterday in grand style. The players wore traditional fugu and hats which delighted supporters back home and other foreign nationals.



Videos and pictures of the players in fugu have gone viral on social media.



“I’m very hopeful that the Blackstars can surprise any team including Portugal," he told Oyerepa Sports.



"We must also be wary that our team is a new team as compared to Portugal who has been together for a longer period,"



"One thing our strikers need to avoid is not to personalize goal scoring just for personal glory or to announce their presence at the World. They must play as a team and with that, they have the potential to blossom.”



The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November at Stadium 974, South Korea on 28th November at the Education City Stadium, and play their final group game against Uruguay on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium.