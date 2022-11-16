World Cup 2022: African coaches among the lowest paid at tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Africa will be represented by Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, and reigning AFCON Champions, Senegal at the Mundial which kick start on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Qatar.
The biggest soccer Mundial has been scheduled between November 20 and December 18 in the Asian country.
Per research by Finance Football, African coaches heading to the World Cup are among the least paid at the tournament.
No African trainer falls in the top 20 best-paid coaches ahead of the tournament in the Asian country.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui is on £650,000 and is the best-paid African coach, placing 23rd position whiles Ghana coach Otto Addo, who is taking home £351,994 as his annual salary is placed in 28th Position.
Addo is ahead of three other African coaches namely Rigobert Song of Cameroon, Senegal's Aliou Cissé, and Tunisia gaffer Jalel Kadri who are on £299,195, £272,795, and £114,400-per-year respectively.
The former Ghana international is also ranked ahead of Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez, who is placed in the 29th spot.
Addo was appointed in February this year following the exit of Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac after a shambolic showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
The former Dortmund player subsequently guided the Black Stars to secure their qualification for the World Cup in March after overcoming rivals Nigeria in the playoff.
Germany head coach Hansi Flick tops the list as the highest coach per annum going to the World and is followed by England boss Gareth Southgate, France's Didier Deschamps, and Brazil coach Tite in that other.
How much will every manager earn at the 2022 World Cup;
32. Jalel Kadri | Tunisia | £114,400-per-year
31. Aliou Cisse | Senegal | £272,795
30. Rigobert Song | Cameroon | £299,195
29. Luis Fernando Suarez | Costa Rica | £307,995
28. Otto Addo | Ghana | £351,994
27. John Herdman | Canada | £422,392
Canada boss John Herdman 26. Czeslaw Michniewicz | Poland | £439,992
25. Zlatko Dalic | Croatia | £483,991
24. Dragan Stojkovic | Serbia | £571,386
23. Walid Regragui | Morocco | £650,000 (per Total Sportal)
22. Gustavo Alfaro | Ecuador | £676,873
21. Diego Alonso | Uruguay | £755,988
20. Carlos Queiroz | Iran | £760,788 (per Iran Wire)
19. Hajime Moriyasu | Japan | £932,008
18. Herve Renard | Saudi Arabia | £966,961
17. Luis Enrique | Spain | £1,010,914
16. Kasper Hjulmand | Denmark | £1,010,915
15. Roberto Martinez | Belgium | £1,055,038
14. Gregg Berhalter | USA | £1,098,998
13. Graham Arnold | Australia | £1,142,957
12. Paulo Bento | South Korea | £1,142,958
11. Rob Page | Wales | £1,200,000 (per Total Sportal)
Rob Page as Wales boss 10. Murat Yakin | Switzerland | £1,406, 718
9. Fernando Santos | Portugal | £1,978,196
8. Felix Sanchez Bas | Qatar | £2,110,076
7. Lionel Scaloni | Argentina | £2,285,916
6. Gerardo Martino | Mexico | £2,549,675
5. Louis van Gaal | Netherlands | £2,700,000 (per Total Sportal)
4. Tite | Brazil | £3,100,000
3. Didier Deschamps | France | £3,270,000
2. Gareth Southgate | England | £4,990,000
1. Hansi Flick | Germany | £5,590,000
