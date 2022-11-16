World Cup 2022: African coaches among the lowest paid at tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Africa will be represented by Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, and reigning AFCON Champions, Senegal at the Mundial which kick start on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Qatar.



The biggest soccer Mundial has been scheduled between November 20 and December 18 in the Asian country.



Per research by Finance Football, African coaches heading to the World Cup are among the least paid at the tournament.



No African trainer falls in the top 20 best-paid coaches ahead of the tournament in the Asian country.



Morocco coach Walid Regragui is on £650,000 and is the best-paid African coach, placing 23rd position whiles Ghana coach Otto Addo, who is taking home £351,994 as his annual salary is placed in 28th Position.



Addo is ahead of three other African coaches namely Rigobert Song of Cameroon, Senegal's Aliou Cissé, and Tunisia gaffer Jalel Kadri who are on £299,195, £272,795, and £114,400-per-year respectively.



The former Ghana international is also ranked ahead of Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez, who is placed in the 29th spot.



Addo was appointed in February this year following the exit of Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac after a shambolic showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The former Dortmund player subsequently guided the Black Stars to secure their qualification for the World Cup in March after overcoming rivals Nigeria in the playoff.



Germany head coach Hansi Flick tops the list as the highest coach per annum going to the World and is followed by England boss Gareth Southgate, France's Didier Deschamps, and Brazil coach Tite in that other.



How much will every manager earn at the 2022 World Cup;



32. Jalel Kadri | Tunisia | £114,400-per-year



31. Aliou Cisse | Senegal | £272,795



30. Rigobert Song | Cameroon | £299,195



29. Luis Fernando Suarez | Costa Rica | £307,995



28. Otto Addo | Ghana | £351,994



27. John Herdman | Canada | £422,392



Canada boss John Herdman 26. Czeslaw Michniewicz | Poland | £439,992



25. Zlatko Dalic | Croatia | £483,991



24. Dragan Stojkovic | Serbia | £571,386



23. Walid Regragui | Morocco | £650,000 (per Total Sportal)



22. Gustavo Alfaro | Ecuador | £676,873



21. Diego Alonso | Uruguay | £755,988



20. Carlos Queiroz | Iran | £760,788 (per Iran Wire)



19. Hajime Moriyasu | Japan | £932,008



18. Herve Renard | Saudi Arabia | £966,961



17. Luis Enrique | Spain | £1,010,914



16. Kasper Hjulmand | Denmark | £1,010,915



15. Roberto Martinez | Belgium | £1,055,038



14. Gregg Berhalter | USA | £1,098,998



13. Graham Arnold | Australia | £1,142,957



12. Paulo Bento | South Korea | £1,142,958



11. Rob Page | Wales | £1,200,000 (per Total Sportal)



Rob Page as Wales boss 10. Murat Yakin | Switzerland | £1,406, 718



9. Fernando Santos | Portugal | £1,978,196



8. Felix Sanchez Bas | Qatar | £2,110,076



7. Lionel Scaloni | Argentina | £2,285,916



6. Gerardo Martino | Mexico | £2,549,675



5. Louis van Gaal | Netherlands | £2,700,000 (per Total Sportal)



4. Tite | Brazil | £3,100,000



3. Didier Deschamps | France | £3,270,000



2. Gareth Southgate | England | £4,990,000



1. Hansi Flick | Germany | £5,590,000



