World Bicycle Day: Let’s build a culture of cycling to save the environment - Transport Minister

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport has urged Ghanaians to cultivate a culture of cycling to save the environment and maintain a healthy lifestyle.



He said cycling was a safe and healthy way to travel hence there was a need for Ghanaians to embrace it and protect one another against the damaging impacts of climate change.



Mr Asiamah, in a speech, read on his behalf by Mrs Mabel Sagoe, Acting Chief Director at the Ministry, to commemorate this year’s “World Bicycle Day” in Accra on Thursday, emphasised that bicycle riding was not only good for one’s health but equally good for the environment.



“The use of bicycles can contribute greatly to cleaner air and congestion-free cities whilst providing at the same time, a reliable means of transport,” he said.



The event, held in partnership with Bamboo Bike Initiative was to highlight the benefits of cycling.



Mr Asiamah deplored the low level of acknowledgment and awareness on the numerous benefits of walking and cycling in the country and other developing countries and encouraged citizens to engage in the activity.



He noted that rapid economic development, coupled with rising income levels had been accompanied by rapid motorisation in cities, leading to the marginalisation of non-motorised transport, limited green spaces and rising pedestrian fatalities like road traffic crashes among others.



The Transport Minister said the World Health Organization (WHO) had, therefore, recognised that safe infrastructure for walking and cycling was a step towards achieving greater health equity.



Mr Asiamah added that the provision of a safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable transport system would help in the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG).



“The provision of safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport system, therefore, offers a remarkable step towards realisation of the Sustainability Development Agenda with particular reference to SDG Goal 11 (sustainable cities and communities).”



He urged all stakeholders to promote cycling from the perspective of public health, road safety culture, and the reductions in motorised journeys.



“It is a simple, affordable, and environment-friendly means of transportation. A culture of cycling would be beneficial to our physical and mental wellbeing and the environment,” the Minister stated. Ms Bernice Dapaah, Chief of Executive (CEO) of the Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative, called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to develop more bike lanes to encourage cycling in the country.



She said the Day should remind Ghanaians that “an attempt to create a sustainable future cannot be done without a strategic transport policy that elevates cycling to a higher support.”



“To realise this future, Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative together with its partners is poised to deploy the first-ever bike-share service to Universities and Communities and we hope that this project will significantly reduce the burden and stress most students go through in their daily travelling activities on campus,” she added.



Ms Dapaah said her outfit would continue to collaborate with the Transport Ministry and its partners to create a safer and smart system of cycling to promote a healthy lifestyle.



The United Nations in 2018, declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. Since then, the Day is marked across the globe annually, to pay tribute to the bicycle and the many benefits it brings to society.



