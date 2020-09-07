Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Work to commence on Gh¢27 million Nkawkaw multi-complex sports stadium

Isaac Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports

Isaac Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports has cut sod to begin reconstruction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium into a multi-complex sports facility.



The project is estimated at a cost of Ghc27 million cedis and is being sponsored by the Middle Belt Development Authority as part of the one million per constituency project.



Expected to be completed in two years, the stadium complex would consist of close to 10,000 seater capacity, a standard FIFA pitch with the capacity to host international football matches.



Other ancillary facilities would include eight-lane tartan tracks, a gym center, restaurant, the multipurpose court for tennis, and a hostel facility to house sportsmen and women of about 20 sporting disciplines.



The Minister said since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government took over power, most of the sporting facilities in the country were in a bad state and neglected.



He noted that the government was determined to promote sports across the country and therefore instituted measures to renovate the Accra Sports Stadium, which is in good shape now to host sporting events.



Mr. Asiamah mentioned that renovation works were ongoing at the Essipong and the Kumasi sports stadiums, whiles that of Tamale would begin soon.



Others including Secondi, Gyedu, Saltpond, Bekwai, Konongo, Tarkwa, Mampong, Berekum, Kaladan, Techiman, Oda, Sunyani coronation, and Wa Malik Kabir parks would also be given a facelift



He disclosed that 10 multipurpose resource centres were being constructed across all regional capitals in the country to boost sporting infrastructure



Mr. Joe Danquah, Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority, said his outfit had constructed 10 standard Astroturf pitches in the Eastern Region at a cost of Ghc22.1 million, whiles five others were also under construction.



Prof. Peter Twumasi, Chief Executive of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi said plans were advanced to build or reconstruct in all parts of the country to harness the talents of sports in people in all parts of the country.



He commended the government for renovating and reconstructing sporting infrastructure in the country to serve to improve sports in the country.





