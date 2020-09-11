Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Work in unity – Yamoh Ponkoh advises Kotoko CEO, Board

Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko management member Yamoah Afrifa Ponkoh has advised Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah and the Executive Board to work in harmony in order to ensure the success of the club.



There have been reports of a rift within the club involving some Board members and the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is considering resigning from his post according to reports in the media.



Yamoah Afrifa Ponkoh, speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9 FM with Odiasempa Kwame Oware advised Nana Yaw Amponsah on ways to work with the Board in order to achieve his target.



“He should be calm and try and work on his ego. He should be careful about the people surrounding him because they are the same person who can bring him down”



“You are an employee employed to execute a particular job so he must find a way to work with the Board.



“If he tries to feel proud, he will not have it easy with the Board.



“I will also advise the Board members to also allow him to work without any interference”, he added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.