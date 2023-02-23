Work hard, be disciplined to be successful - ACP Dela Dzansi to players of Young Apostles

Soccer News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Sunyani Divisional Police Commander, ACP Dela Dzansi, has advised play­ers, coaches, management and the technical team of Division One League (DOL) side, Young Apostles FC, to be disciplined to become successful.



“I’m glad to have met the entire team today. I’ve heard of your exploits as ‘Giants Killers’ after you defeated Tano Bofoakwa and B.A. United in the league. As footballers, you have to stay disciplined and work hard to build a better future even after your football journey,” he added.



He gave the advice when he received members of the club led by its President, Mr Samuel Anim Addo, on Friday in the Bono Region.



Addressing them, ACP Dzansi pledged his unrelenting support for the team even as they face challenges in their bid to get to the top of the division.



Responding, Mr Anim Addo explained that the call was part of a stakeholder’s tour planned by the club and to officially unveil the new kits for the club.



He said the team will also pay a courtesy call on the traditional leaders, the Regional Minister and other influential personalities in the region to seek their support.



He said the corporate sector would not be left out in their bid to get support to push the club’s agenda.



The team made a stopover at the Hanuk­kah Orphanage to support former player, Solomon Adomako, and presented some items to the home.



Young Apostles ended the first round of the DOL with a second place finish, after winning eight games, lost two and suffered five defeats to garner 29 points, one less behind the leaders, Tano Bofoakwa, in Zone 1B.



They began the second round on a disap­pointing note with a 2-0 defeat to Berekum Arsenal on Sunday.