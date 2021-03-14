Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Wonder kid Felix Afena-Gyan scores on AS Roma U18 debut

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan scored on his debut for AS Roma's U18 side in their 5-0 thumping of Genoa on Sunday morning.



Coach Aniello Parisi handed a starting role to the wonder kid and he lasted 75 minutes on the pitch.



The 18-year-old was making his first appearance for the club since his move from the Ghanaian lower division side EuroAfrica was announced on Saturday, 13 March 2021.



Afena-Gyan scored and provided an assist to justify all the talk about his potential.



The Wenchi-born is already turning heads in Roma's youth side as his performance has earned him a quick call-up to the Primavera.



