Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

#WomensDay: The world has recognized women are active and strong part of football - FIFA Gen. Secretary

FIFA General Secretary, Fatma Samoura

FIFA General Secretary, Fatma Samoura, says the current administration under Gianni Infantino has ensured diversity in the running of the world football governing body.



According to Fatma Samoura, the women's representation in the various committees in FIFA has increased since 2016 with a lot more women holding positions in the highest decision-making body.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s program to celebrate International Women’s Day on Happy Sports with host Ayishatu Ali Zakari she said, “Now there was a you-turn in May 2016 in Mexico when President Infantino appointed a woman from Africa to lead the FIFA administration of the world governing body and since then there has been many more steps have been taken to inject more diversity into the world of football."



“We have 60 women representing each of the Confederations on the highest decision-making body that is the Executive Council of FIFA”.



“We have 39 females participating in the various committees on FIFA. We are trying to close the gender gap between women’s football and men’s football by injecting more cash into the women’s game as we did in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France."



“The world has recognized that women are active and strong part of football They are 50 percent of the world population and you cannot run the game without women are 50 percent of the population.”



“I am proud to be leading this organization which is doing a fantastic job in gender streaming across all levels.”



Fatma Samoura also advised young talented women to believe in themselves, choose their own models, acquire more knowledge, and should not expect favours because they are women.