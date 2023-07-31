Women's World Cup: Nigeria becomes first African country to qualify out of group stages

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Nigeria's national women's team have become the first African team to reach the knockout phase of the 2023 Women's World Cup.



The Super Falcons qualified for the Round of 16 spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup after a goalless draw against Group B opponents Republic of Ireland at the Brisbane Stadium.



The Super Falcons advanced to the Round of 16 after finishing in second place in Group B with 5 points.



Against the Irish team, the Nigerians created the best chance in the first half with Barcelona striker Oshoala breaking the deadlock in the match.



The former African champions dominated the opening minutes of the second half and came close to scoring with Kanu's header brilliantly saved by the Irish goalkeeper with a rebound from Oshoala.



As a result of this draw, Nigeria finished second in Group B, securing qualification to the Round of 16 as runners-up behind host country Australia.



The Australian team bounced from their previous defeat against Nigeria with a resounding 4-0 victory against Canada to top the group.



The Super Falcons will face the winners of Group D, with England emerging as the likely opponent in the Round of 16.



