Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Women’s Premier league: Immigration Ladies pick a point against Hassacas Ladies at home

Immigration Ladies

Home team Immigration Ladies FC played an improved game to pick a point against Hassacas ladies in match-day two of the National Women’s Premier League played at the McDan La Town Park yesterday.



The match which ended in a goalless draw saw both teams creating some decent chances to emerge victorious but failed to capitalize on the glorious opportunities.



In the first half, Hassacas’ playmaker Doris Boaduwaa and Milot Abena Pokuaa had golden opportunities to put their sides ahead but Boaduwaa’s powerful shot was saved by Immigration Ladies’ goalie, Patricia Mantey and Pokuaa’s kick went flying across face of goal.



From the break, Coach Yussif Basigi substituted the captain Perpetual Agyekum to introduce Success Ameya and Lawrencia Yeboah came on for Evelyn Badu but the changes were not enough to secure the maximum points for Hassacas ladies.



With Immigration Ladies coach also chasing his first win, he brought on Amanda Mills, Leticia Zikpi and Salamatu Fuseini but were unable to penetrate the solid defense of the opponent built around Black Queen's defenders, Janet Egyiri and Linda Eshun.



Coming into the match, the home team lost to Berry Ladies in match-day one whilst Hassacas Ladies won 2-1 against Ladystrikers.



The draw puts Immigration Ladies on one point whilst the away team amasses four points.



At the end of the game, Hassacas Ladies’Janet Egyir has adjudged the best player of the day.



In other matches in the Southern Zone, Sealions lost 0-1 to Police Ladies at home, whilst Thunder Queens FC also lost 4-5 to Ladystrikers at Tema.



In the Northern Zine, Ashtown Ladies fell to a 0-1 defeat to Prison Ladies, Supreme ladies beat Fabulous ladies by a lone goal, Northern ladies lost 0-1 to Kumasi Sports Academy while Ampem Darkoa ladies also picked all points with a 2-0 scoreline against PearlPia Ladies.



Soccer Intellectuals would welcome Berry Ladies at the Adu-Yaw at the Asaasan Park at Ajumako on Sunday, January 24 for the last match in the Southern Zone.