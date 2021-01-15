Sports News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Women’s Premier League matchday 1 preview - Northern Zone

The Ghana women’s Premier League kicks off this weekend with sixteen teams

The Ghana women's Premier League kicks off this weekend with sixteen teams geared up for action in the Northern and Southern Zone. With lots of expectations been swirling round the grounds in anticipation, here is a quick preview of the Northern Zone.



Kumasi Sports Academy vs Ampem Darkoa Ladies



The Zone is set to witness a crunch opening fixture when Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies host Ampem Darkoa ladies at the Ejisu Community Park in Kumasi.



The last time these two sides met, goals from Joyce Larbi and Patience Biamah saw them splitting points. The home side, “KUSA ladies” will miss the services of their then poster girl, El-Shaddai Acheampong who has switched camp to Police Ladies in the Southern Sector.







Equally, coach Nana Adarkwa has an undaunting task as he prepares to introduce a much younger side blend with a handful of experienced players on the day. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah remains a key figure and looks to continue her fine goalscoring form for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



Prisons Ladies vs Supreme Ladies



If history is anything to go by, it should be raining goals in the fixture between Prisons Ladies and Supreme Ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



Prisons Ladies arguably has one the most experienced squads in the competition with Juliet Acheampong in the heart of midfield and Azume Adams in post. A thin light of hope hangs around Coach Joyce Boaitey’s Supreme Ladies as top striker Sandra Owusu Ansah makes a return to the league after some few years of absence following her exploits outside the shores of Ghana.



It is wildly believed that her presence could solve part of the mystery surrounding the team’s consistent failure to impress in the women’s league.



Ashtown Ladies vs Northern Ladies



Ashtown Ladies boss Alex Kamara will be hoping to get a full complement of his squad after the long break in the bid to overturn his side’s unimpressive performance in the previous season.



Midfield gem Grace Acheampong is expected to partner with Joyce Antwiwaa Fenteng. Northern Ladies, the away side have had a decent record against Ashtown Ladies with the biggest win being a 6-0 walloping in the 2019/20 season.



Rahama Jafar, the goal orchestrator for Northern Ladies looks even more lethal and poised for action while her compatriot and captain, Doris Akaheeh Afafa is raring to get the new campaign underway.



Pearl Pia Ladies vs Fabulous Ladies



Home advantage could play in favor of Pearl Pia Ladies on matchday 1 as they welcome Fabulous Ladies to the Tamale Utrecht park.



‘‘The soccer ladies’’ have been busy on the market making some key additions to their squad ahead of the season with the return of Alice Kusi after her exploits on the international front.



Pearl Pia have lost Barikisu Abdul Rahman to injury, but Coach Baba Nuhu is optimistic about his side’s chances in the opening game at home. Black Maidens captain, Basira Alhassan has the singular task of leading the team to victory in the first game and beyond.