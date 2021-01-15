Sports News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Women’s Premier League match day 1 preview - Southern Zone

The Women’s Premier League kicks off on Saturday, December 16, 2021, across the country. It’s an exciting time for stakeholders of Women's football in Ghana as they get set to usher in the new season. The wait is finally over and match venues will get busy beginning from this Saturday.



Sea Lions vs Soccer Intellectuals



There are some exciting games to look ahead to in the Southern zone as eight familiar clubs began the race for superiority throughout the season.



Soccer intellectuals Ladies had a flamboyant start in the previous season and enjoyed some great spells for 5 successive weeks as table toppers. A repetition of matchday two in the previous season is eminent as Soccer Intellectuals welcome Sea Lions to the Adu Yaw Asassan Park in Ajumako.



A Linda Addai strike gave the host all 3 points in that crunch regional derby. The host have the same squad except for the appointment of Ali Yakubu as head Coach, replacing Selassie Pentem. They boast of one of the experienced sides in the League. Mary Essiful, Linda Amoako and goalkeeper Selina Abalansa.



It does not look different on the other side as Elmina- based Sea Lions Ladies have also replaced Coach Bernard Frans with Maapa Inkoom a coach virtually new to the Women’s game.



He believes the times spent with the team during pre-season has offered him enough insight and ready for the task ahead. Elizabeth Owusua, Theresa Ackon and others will be pivotal for Sea Lions in this season’s campaign.



Berry Ladies vs Immigrations Ladies



With a new wave of management style, Berry Ladies, formerly called Halifax Ladies, will be looking to transcend their flamboyance into the season.



They have a date against Immigrations Ladies. For Berry Ladies, much will be expected of new signings Nagbekan N-Nyanyimaya, Victoria Osei, Philomena Abakah and Thelma Baffour Atuah who are yet to taste premiership football under astute coach Mercy Tagoe- Quarcoo. Both teams shared the spoil on matchday 6 last season in a game that produced 6 goals.



Faustina Kyereme grabbed a brace and Linda Aba Mensah added one while Priscilla Lartey, Deborah McCarthy and Ernestina Tetteh came through for Berry Ladies. Immigration Ladies will rely heavily on the exploits of goalkeeper Patricia Mantey and Faustina Kyereme upfront.



Thunder Queens vs Police Ladies



Edna Quagraine will on Sunday, take charge of Thunder Queens for the first time this season as she plays away to Police Ladies on matchday one.



The Queens have lost Jennifer Owusuaa who came in last season on loan from Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Salma Sai Jaibril and Elizabeth Oppong are largely tipped to explode for Thunder Queens although encounters between the two teams have mostly gone in favor of Police Ladies.



The home side led by Coach Franklin Oswald Sam might present a familiar squad except for El-Shaddai Acheampong a new addition from Kumasi Sports Academy.



Juanita Aguadze, Ruth Appiah, Deborah Afriyie, Susanna Fakyewaa and Grace Animah are ready to light up the McDan La Town Park on Sunday with some scintillating display of football.



Lady Strikers vs Hasaacas Ladies



Last season, Lady Strikers recorded their biggest defeat on the road to Hasaacas Ladies in a 9-0 thumping on matchday 3.



Coach Rashid Iddi’s side lack quality preparation before the start of last season and that affected their performance in the first round of the 2019/2020 season that got cancelled.



Ellen Coleman, Suzzy Dede Teye and Gladys Amfobea will lead the redemption mission this time on matchday 1 against a familiar foe.



Hasaacas Ladies although have all the qualities to topple their opponents. The likes of Janet Egyir and Linda Eshun will be rock solid in defense while rampant Milot Abena Pokuaa and Doris Boaduwaa take charge of the attacking duties for the ‘dooo ladies’.