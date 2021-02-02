Soccer News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: GNA

Women’s Premier League Review - Berry Ladies continue winning, Soccer Intellectuals shock Police Ladies

Berry Ladies on a winning spree

Accra based Club, Berry Ladies continued their winning spree after recording a 2:1 victory over Sea Lions FC at the Madina AstroTurf Park in Accra.



Sea Lion’s Alice Sarpong scored the opener in the early minutes of the game before Felicity Asante pulled parity for her side 14 minutes from recess.



It was in the extra minute after regulation time when Dorcas Adei scored an own goal to hand Berry Ladies all the needed points.



The win gives Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe’s charges nine points from three matches to occupy the top position whilst Sea Lions lies deep in the relegation zone with no points after three matches.



At the Mcdan La Town Park in Accra, Police Ladies were shocked by 1-0 defeat handed them by visitors Soccer Intellectuals.



The loss is Police Ladies' first defeat of the season. Adina Akpo registered her name on the scoresheet in the 11th minutes to beat one of the giants in Accra.



Hassacas Ladies in an attempt to win the league and represent Ghana at the Continental Inter-Club competitions pipped Thunder Queens FC by a lone goal to amass seven points from a possible nine. This puts the four-time Women’s Premier League champions in the second position with Thunder holding a point in the ongoing league.



Lady Strikers beat struggling Immigrations Ladies with a painful 1-0 win at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium. Gifty Addai Boakye’s goal was enough to secure all points for the homers having connected a well-taken free-kick from Suzzy Dede Teye to beat Immigration Ladies goalkeeper, Patricia Mantey.



In the Northern Zone, two-time winners of the Women’s League, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, traveled to Kumasi to pick all points after beating Fabulous Ladies. Black Maidens’ Tracy Twum got the only goal in the encounter in the 15th minute to secure the win for the visitors.



At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Prisons ladies played a 1-1 drawn game with Northern Ladies. With Prisons losing their first home game, Prisons Ladies were poised to beat “the pride of the North” who were without their prolific striker, Mukarama Abdulai.



However, at the end of proceedings, Prisons Ladies shared spoils with the visiting team. Frederica Tokudzor drew first blood for the away side in the 20th minute before Abigail Tutuwaah pulled parity for the officers in the 10 minutes after to cancel the visitor's lead.



Kumasi Sports Academy lost to Ashtown Ladies in a 0-1 home defeat. Comfort Baah Nuako scored the only goal in the 76th minute at the Okesse Park to give Ashtown Ladies their first win of the season whilst Pearl Pia Ladies punished Supreme ladies with a 2:1 scoreline at the Tamale Utrecht Park.



A brace from Shahadu Rashida in the 33rd and 45th minute was enough to give Pearl Pia Ladies another victory at home. Patience Berchie Afriyie pulled a consolation goal in the 46th minute for her side.