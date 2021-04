Women's Premier League: Match Officials for Matchweek 11 revealed

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match officials for Matchweek 11 of the Women’s Premier League.



Below are the Match Officials for Week 11:



REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS



NORTHERN ZONE



1. DATE: 2ND MAY, 2021



MATCH: PEARL PIA LADIES VS NORTHERN LADIES



VENUE: UTRETCH PARK – TAMALE



REFEREE: RITA NKANSAH BOATENG



ASSISTANTS: BELINDA K. ABANE & AGNES GOHOHO



4TH REFEREE: ELIZABETH KUTCHIERE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ZUWERA AYAMGA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL- KARIM- ABDUL – GAFARU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ELVIS MENSAH





2. DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: FABULOUS LADIES VS ASHTOWN LADIES



VENUE: WESCO PARK – KUMASI



REFEREE: FADILA KASSIM



ASSISTANTS: ANITA EASTWOOD & CHARITY ABUGUN



4TH REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PATIENCE AZUEDEM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABIGAIL ADU BOAHENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING





3. DATE: 2ND MAY, 2021



MATCH: SUPREME LADIES VS AMPEM DARKOA LADIES



VENUE: OKESE PARK – EJISU



REFEREE: LOVIA B. DUODO



ASSISTANTS: GLORIA AKWANDO & COMFORT ANYIGBE



4TH REFEREE: BORA AGOMNAB



MATCH COMMISSIONER: HILDA DORIS OKAI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HELEN DARKO



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH





4. DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: PRISONS LADIES VS KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: JOYCE ALIMISI APPOH



ASSISTANTS: DIANA KPIEONYI & ISHAQ HAWAWU



4TH REFEREE: COMFORT ATIADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DIIBUDONG AYISHETU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NAFISA YAKUBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA





SOUTHERN ZONE



5. DATE: 2ND MAY, 2021



MATCH: LADY STRIKERS VS SEA LIONS



VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH STADIUM – CAPE COAST



REFEREE: FELICIA ADDO



ASSISTANTS: PATRICIA KYERAA & JANET AIDOO



4TH REFEREE: ANGELA BASOTI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIVIAN DAPAAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SHAIBU ISSAKA



GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE





6.DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: BERRY LADIES VS POLICE LADIES



VENUE: MADINA ASTRO TURF - ACCRA



REFEREE: MANSA HOMMEY



ASSISTANTS: GLORIA SENA KUMEDZRO & WINIFRED ADOKU



4TH REFEREE: AYISHETU AMADU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABIGAIL SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ZAINAB ABUBAKAR BAMBA



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI





7. DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: IMMIGRATIONS LADIES VS THUNDER QUEENS



VENUE: MCDAN LA TOWN PARK – ACCRA



REFEREE: VIDA YANUBE



ASSISTANTS: LUCY MARFO & MARTHA AMOATEMAA



4TH REFEREE: DORIS DELALI DRAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JUSTINA NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EDNA A. QUANSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PRAISE DORA ANTWI





8. DATE: 1ST MAY, 2021



MATCH: HASAACAS LADIES VS SOCCER INTELLECTUALS



VENUE: GYANDU PARK – SEKONDI



REFEREE: PRISCILLA KLOVE



ASSISTANTS: BENEDICTA AYEDZI & BRIDGET A. DEY



4TH REFEREE: BEATRICE BEKUI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARGERET TAKYI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMY FYNN-THOMPSON



GFA CAMERAMAN: JOHN AFFUL