Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Women's Premier League: Berry Ladies eye victory over Lady Strikers

Berry Ladies are confident of victory over Lady Strikers

Berry Ladies have been in great form since the commencement of the 2020/2021 WPL season with a 100% win record in all 5 matches played



Berry ladies on Matchday 1 managed a 3-2 victory over Immigration ladies at the Madina Astroturf. Eugenia Korkor Tetteh’s outstanding brace and Nina Norshie’s header was enough for Coach Mercy Tagoe’s girls to pick their first home win of the season.



Matchday two saw the team to the Central Region to face Soccer Intellectuals on where Felicity Asante wrote her name on the scoring sheet with a hat trick against The Intellectuals.



Felicity Asante emerged as the second player to score a hat trick in the ongoing women's premier league and the only player with a hat trick record in the Southern Zone.



Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo’s side persisted with their 100% run in the WPL on match day 3 with a silencer against Sea lions. Dorcas Kumiwah Addei 90th-minute own goal secured three maximum points for Berry ladies as they popped Sea lions by 2 goals to one.



On Matchday 4, Berry ladies handed Police Ladies their second defeat at their own backward. Constance Agyeman was voted as the player of the match at the end of the game.



However, the unfolded history was made this season on matchday 5 when Berry ladies s picked their fifth win of the season.



Berry ladies will take on Lady Strikers at home again on Matchday 6 at the Madina Zurak park and will be hoping for a consecutive sixth win against Cape Coast contenders.



Head Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo is optimistic her girls will keep up with their “sweet spice” till the end of the league.