Women's League: Felicity Asante bags hat trick as Berry Ladies trash Soccer Intellectuals

Berry Ladies striker Felicity Asante made the headlines as she bagged her second hat-trick in the 2020/2021 Women’s League.



Felicity Asante scored all the goals as her side trashed Soccer Intellectuals 3-1 over the weekend.



Her first goal came via the spot in the 27th minute before adding a second in the 30th minutes.



She walked home with match ball after firing again in the 50th minute to steal victory for her side.



She has become the first player to score two hat-tricks in the ongoing season.



Adina Akakpo got the consolation for Soccer Intellectuals.



Coach Mercy Tagoe’s side are now lead the chart in the Southern Zone.